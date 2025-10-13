Skip to Main content
Hiko Perryville
0
Order Online
Home
/
Bento Steak Teriyaki
Bento Steak Teriyaki
$0
Sub MODS (Bento)
Please select up to 1
Select...
Sub Bento 2
Please select up to 1
Select...
Meat cooked (Hibachi)
Please select up to 1
Select...
Add to Cart
1
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll
Hiko Perryville Location and Hours
(573) 605-1174
1418 West Saint Joseph Street, 50, Perryville, MO 63775
Closed
•
Opens Monday at 11AM
All hours
View menu
This site is powered by
Terms of Service
|
Privacy Statement