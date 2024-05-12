Hiko Japanese Steak, Sushi & Ramen Perryville
All Day Menu
APPETIZER
- Vegetable Spring Roll
Seasoned mix vegetables wrap in thin wonton skin$3.95
- Chicken Egg Roll
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables in thin wonton skin$3.95
- Crab Rangoon
Deep-fried wontons filled with crab meat and cream cheese$4.50
- Chicken Gyoza
Seasoned ground chicken and vegetables wrap in thin dough$5.75
- Edamame
Steam soybeans add salt$5.00
- Shrimp Tempura (Appetizers)
Fried shrimp in light tempura batter$7.25
- Fried Calamari
Tempura squid batter with scallion$7.25
- Takoyaki
Fried octopus meatball w/ scallion, bonito flakes and chef sauce$7.25
- Fried Oysters
Fried oysters with scallion$7.25
RAMEN
- Beef shoyu ramen
Marinated beef, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori, scallion,garlic, shoyu base(clear)$13.00
- Chicken miso ramen
Tender chicken katsu, corn, bamboo shoot, bokchoy, nori,scallion, garlic, miso broth(creamy)$13.00
- Ichiraku ramen
Marinated beef or chicken katsu, egg, bokchoy, fishcake,bamboo, corn with creamy miso broth$15.00
- Vegetable ramen
Vegetable dumpling, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion garlic, creamy miso base(creamy)$11.00
- Seafood ramen
Shrimp tempura, crab stick, fish cake, corn, bamboo shot, bokchoy, scallion, nori, garlic, shio sauce(clear)$16.00
- Tan tan ramen
Spicy miso with marinated ground beef, egg, fish cake, corn, bamboo, bokchoy, scallion (Spicy creamy)$16.00
BENTO
- Bento Chicken Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll$14.00
- Bento Steak Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll$15.00
- Bento Shrimp
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll$15.00
- Bento Salmon Teriyaki
Serve with fried rice, 2 pcs spring roll, and california roll$15.00
KIDS MENU
HIBACHI
DINNER
- Chicken (Dinner)
Diced cut grilled chicken and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$12.00
- Vegetables (Dinner)
Grilled mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$10.25
- Steak (Dinner)
Grilled steak and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$14.00
- Shrimp (Dinner)
Grilled jumbo shrimp and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$14.00
- Salmon (Dinner)
Grilled salmon and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$16.00
- Tuna (Dinner)
Grilled tuna and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$16.00
- Scallop (Dinner)
Grilled scallop and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$16.00
- Fillet Mignon (Dinner)
Grilled tenderloin and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$18.00
- Lobster (Dinner)
Grilled lobster and mix vegetables cook with homemade teriyaki sauce$32.00
COMBO
DELUXE
SUSHI BAR
Appetizer from sushi bar
- Tuna Tataki
Grilled sear tuna with black pepper and ponzu sauce$8.50
- Seaweed Salad
Seasoned seaweed with Homemade ponzu sauce$5.50
- Baked Salmon
Baked crab mix and sliced of salmon with chef sauce$7.50
- Poke Bowl
Salmon/tuna with sushi rice, avocado, cucumber, crab meat,scallion, sriracha, chef sauce$9.50
- Squid Salad
Seasoned squid, bamboo, japanese mushrooms with homemade ponzu sauce$7.00
- Monkey's Brain
Half avocado filled with crab meat & spicy tuna. Deep fried and topped with chef sauce and cruch$10.00
House Roll
- California Roll
Crab meat, cucumber, avocado$5.75
- Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab, cucumber, avocado$6.25
- Shrimp Tempura Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, chef sauce$6.75
- Vegetable Roll
Asparagus, cucumber, avocado$4.95
- Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado, and nori outside$6.75
- Spicy Salmon Roll
Spicy salmon, avocado, chef sauce$6.75
- Philly Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado$6.75
- Salmon Roll
Fresh salmon wrapped with seaweed outside$5.55
- Tuna Roll
Fresh tuna wrapped with seaweed outside$5.55
- Eel Roll
Baked eel and avocado with eel sauce$7.25
- Hollywood Roll
Crab meat, cream cheese, avocado$7.25
- Chicken Tempura Roll
Chicken tempura, cucumber with chef sauce on top$6.75
Deep Fried Sushi Roll
- A.G Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, chef sauce$9.50
- Tiger Roll
Seasoned crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce$10.50
- Don Roll
Smoked salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce on top$10.50
- Cardinal Roll
Crab stick, salmon, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce$11.95
- TNT Roll
Spicy salmon, crab stick, cream cheese, chef sauce$11.25
- Hornet Roll
Crab stick, avocado, cream cheese, spicy crab meat,chef sauce$10.95
Signature Roll
- Bulldog's Roll
Salmon tempura, avocado, spicy snow crab, smoked salmon,massago, spicy mayo$12.95
- Caterpillar Roll
Soft shell crab tempura, cucumber, eel, avocado, chef sauce$13.50
- Perryville Roll
Crab meat, avocado, mango, salmon, mango sauce in soy paper$12.95
- Naruto Roll
Spicy crawfish, cream cheese, avocado, spicy crab, crunch,chef sauce$12.95
- Ruby Roll
Spicy tuna, cucumber (tuna, sliced jalapeno, massago on top)$11.95
- Lava Roll
Tuna, avocado, baked crawfish with dynamite sauce on top$12.95
- Kissed on Fire Roll
Spicy tuna, avocado (white tuna, sriracha & jalapeno on top)with ponzu sauce$12.95
- Ocean 13 Roll
tuna, salmon, yellowtail, with wasabi mayo and tobiko on top$13.65
- Khaleesi Roll
Shrimp tempura, avocado, crab meat topped w/ eel sauce, spicy tuna, crunch, tobiko in soy soy paper$13.75
- M16 Roll
Yellowtail, jalapeno, wasabi mayo w/ avocado & white tuna on top$13.50
- Sunset Roll
Cucumber, white tuna, w/ mix mango, avocado, tobiko and mango sauce on top$12.95
- Venom Roll
Seaweed outside salmon tempura, cream cheese w/ avocado tobiko and eel sauce on top$12.95
Special Roll
- Super Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura, cucumber, crabstick, crunch, chef sauce$7.95
- Blues Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon,chef sauce$10.65
- Holy Moly Roll
Salmon tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab, crunch,chef sauce$10.95
- Spider Roll
Soft Shell crab tempura, avocado, cucumber, cream cheese and chef sauce on top$9.50
- Bulls Roll
Crawfish, avocado, cream cheese, crab, chef sauce$10.95
- Rainbow Roll
Crab, cucumber, tuna, salmon, avocado, white fish$11.95
- Dragon Roll
Shrimp tempura, cream cheese, avocado, chef sauce$10.95
- Angel Roll
Red snapper tempura, cream cheese, avocado, snow crab,chef sauce$10.95
- Pink Lady Roll
Crab stick, avocado, tuna wrapped with soy bean paper and spicy mayo on top$10.50
Deluxe Roll
Nigiri
Sashimi
Hand Roll
Halloween roll
Additional
Add Sauce
Side
- Fried Rice$4.00
- Side Vegetables$4.25
- Side Noodle$4.25
- Side Chicken$6.75
- Side Steak$6.95
- Side Shrimp$6.95
- Side Salmon$7.00
- Side Filletmignon$8.00
- Side Scallop$7.00
- Side Tuna$7.00
- Fried Egg$2.00
- Ramen broth$4.00
- miso soup$4.00
- Side Crab stick$1.25
- Side Chicken Katsu$6.65
- Side Lobster$13.00
- Ramen Noodles & Broth only$7.50